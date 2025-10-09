Konnect Agency is named agency of record for Crescent Hotels & Resorts, which operates hotels, resorts, restaurants and other hospitality businesses—including upscale and luxury properties under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. The agency will lead all public relations and social efforts to amplify Crescent’s presence and its excellence in hotel operations, profitability and guest services. The company selected Konnect for its expertise in B2B media and social strategy, and its forward-thinking approach to navigating the PR and social landscape. “We knew we needed a partner who could match our energy and aspirations," said Crescent Hotels & Resorts SVP of marketing Erica Kulesza. "Konnect Agency understands the high standards of our brand and brings a fresh perspective that will help us grow while staying true to our operational excellence.”

FleishmanHillard specialty agency Methods+Mastery’s "Team BDG” comes on board as agency of record for Blue Diamond Growers, a cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers. The unit will support both marketing and corporate communications for Blue Diamond. "The team distinguished itself early by employing industry-leading tools and resources, developing a tailored audience segmentation strategy, and showcasing its expertise across corporate communications, ingredient storytelling, and media relations while simultaneously bringing a collaborative spirit and vibrant energy to the initiative," said Blue Diamond Growers VP of marketing and innovation Maya Erwin.

The Lacek Group, a loyalty, CRM, and brand marketing agency that is part of Ogilvy One, is named by FNBO, which provides commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management services, as agency of record for credit card marketing. The partnership will focus on enhancing FNBO's co-branded credit card portfolio through comprehensive marketing initiatives designed for customer acquisition and management. "Their impressive track record in crafting personalized, impactful customer experiences, as well as their ability to navigate the complexities of multiple distinct brands within a single account truly stood out,” said FNBO SVP, partnership marketing Kim Weiss. “We are confident this collaboration will elevate our credit card marketing efforts and drive growth.”