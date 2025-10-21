Scott Davis

Scott Davis, former EVP, West consumer practice lead at Weber Shandwick, joins 4media group as EVP, head of public relations, North America, a newly created role.

Davis most recently founded independent consultancy High Tide Marketing + Communications.

At Weber Shandwick, he developed integrated communications campaigns for such clients as Anheuser-Busch, General Motors, Sony Electronics and Columbia Sportswear.

Before coming to Weber Shandwick in 2014, he was group brand director at Phenomenon. He has also held account management positions at Ogilvy & Mather and Saatchi & Saatchi.

In his new position, Davis will be tasked with enhancing the public relations function across 4media group's full suite of capabilities, including PR surveys and data-driven insights, influencer and media relations, paid media and content creation.

4media group founder and global CEO Ed Cyster said Davis has "a rare hybrid background that spans advertising, marketing and public relations, which makes him truly media agnostic. His experience at some of the industry's biggest agencies with blue-chip clients gives him the credibility and perspective to lead at the highest level.”