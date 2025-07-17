AI may not be ready to take your job just yet, but odds are that it will at least transform what you do at work and make it necessary for you to update your work skillsets, according to a new report from Hiring Lab, the economic research arm of job search platform Indeed.

“AI at Work Report 2025: How GenAI is Rewiring the DNA of Jobs” looks at almost 2,900 work skills to find out how much each of them is likely to be changed by the continuing development of GenAI.

Indeed’s GenAI Skill Transformation Index measured the cognitive and physical demands of each skill and then estimated GenAI’s capacity to perform it. It then ranked job skills by the level of transformation they are likely to experience—minimal transformation (job functions remain largely unchanged), assisted transformation (GenAI offers limited or generic support), hybrid transformation (GenAI performs most of the routine work, with human oversight) and full transformation (GenAI independently executes tasks).

The results show that the likelihood of workers being totally replaced by Gen AI is still rather remote. Only 1 percent of the job skills measured by the Index came under the “full transformation” header, with 40 percent registering as likely to experience minimal transformation, 19 percent set for assisted transformation and 40 percent likely to face hybrid transformation.

Overall, the study says that more than a quarter of the jobs that were posted on Indeed in the past year could be “highly” transformed by AI.

Not surprisingly, jobs focusing on tech skills are considerably more vulnerable than others. More than half (54 percent) of jobs in the hybrid transformation category are tech-related and for full transformation candidates that number rises to 57 percent.

The threat is greatest for such positions as software developers, who face an 81 percent chance of hybrid transformation. Others at-risk sectors for hybrid transformation include data & analytics (79 percent), accounting (74 percent), insurance (70 percent) and marketing (69 percent).

What’s the biggest plus? Holding a position where your physical presence is essential to getting the job done. For example, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of nursing positions were judged to face minimal transformation, with driving (68 percent), childcare (66 percent) and construction (64 percent) also ranked at or near the top.

One of the main trends that the survey uncovers is a sea change in the relationship job holders should have toward their work. For software development teams, for example, the study authors note that “as GenAI takes over routine coding tasks, human developers will shift from ‘doing the work’ to ‘directing the work.’”

But that emphasis on overseeing rather than producing could make it necessary for workers to be able to beat GenAI at its own game. “To oversee Gen AI effectively,” the report says, “workers will very likely need to be able to outperform it in reasoning, domain expertise, and context.”