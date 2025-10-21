Tom Hafen

Morgan & Morgan, a personal injury legal firm, brings on former GEICO head of auto marketing Tom Hafen as CMO. At GEICO, Hafen’s responsibilities included, advertising, social media, brand building and media planning for the company’s auto brand. Before coming to GEICO, he served as SVP of consumer marketing for Goldman Sachs’ consumer bank and head of marketing for Nestlé’s bottled water brands. “Tom brings over 15 years of invaluable experience marketing some of the biggest brands in the world,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “His deep understanding of the insurance industry's inner workings makes his addition to our team all the more impactful.”

Theo George

Cinema United, which was formerly known as the National Association of Theater Owners, hires Theo George as director of marketing, a newly created position. George joins the organization from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where he has served as cinema marketing manager since 2023. He previously served as director of marketing and communications for the Maryland Film Festival and the Friends School of Baltimore. Based in Los Angeles, he will oversee marketing and communications functions including social media, brand marketing, campaign and project management and creative leadership. “His creative acumen and strategic insight, not to mention his passion and love of the movies, were obvious and we are thrilled to see him apply those skills to advance this amazing industry forward,” said Cinema United CCO Andrew Stewart. Cinema United represents more than 33,000 movie screens in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, as well as more than 30,000 screens in 80 countries internationally.

David Fahr

The Communications Group, a Little Rock, AR-based marketing and PR agency, promotes David Fahr to director of strategy and analytics. Fahr, who joins the agency’s leadership team, has been with The Communications Group since 2017, previously serving as media director. In his new position he will be tasked with leveraging analytics into actionable insights. “David’s approach to strategy and focus on AI products has contributed to our clients’ growth and success across multiple new and traditional platforms,” said The Communications Group president Lisa Van Hook. “This new position reflects his innovation and commitment to moving our clients and the agency into the future of marketing.”