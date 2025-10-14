ICR Inc. is working One Nuclear’s plan to go public via a merger with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. in a SPAC deal valued at $1B.

West Palm Beach-based One Nuclear’s plan is to meet the surging demand for electricity by data centers via a hybrid gas power and small modular nuclear reactor strategy.

It anticipates AI data center energy demand to triple by 2030 to account for 7.5 percent of US energy consumption.

One Nuclear has identified its first two priority development sites in Oklahoma and Texas, where it plans to develop up to 2 GW of gas generation capacity by 2028 and 3 GW of advanced nuclear capacity by 2034.

Richard Taylor, CEO of One Nuclear, said the SPAC deal will provide the capital and public company platform necessary to execute the company’s energy strategy and meet the rapidly growing demand for clean, reliable energy solutions.

Daniel Hennessy is excited to partner with One Nuclear as it works “to revolutionize nuclear energy deployment through the development of energy parks using advanced small modular reactor technology.”

ICR’s Caldwell Bailey handles the investment community, while Matt Dallas works the press for the One Nuclear/Hennessy merger.