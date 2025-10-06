A BBC satirical comedy TV show called “That Was the Week That Was” had a two-year run on NBC during the 1960s. Hosted by David Frost, the program took a light-hearted look at the news events, but delivered some barbs at haughty and self-centered politicians. Writers at a resurrected TWTWTW would have a field day wrapping up recent news from the White House as Donald Trump just let it rip.

He began the week ridiculing the “No Kings” protest via a AI-generated video of a crowned King Donald in the cockpit of a jet flying over the protests and dumping excrement on the crowd. Real classy.

The president followed that up with Project Shakedown, a demand that the Justice Department reimburse him for expenses connected to the Russian election tampering investigation and Mar-a-Lago classified documents caper. Attention Pam Bondi and Kash Patel. The check is due.

In a bolt out of the blue, Trump took a wrecking ball to the East Wing of the White House after promising the building would not touch his $300M massive Billionaire Ballroom. It’s a wonder that Trump didn’t auction off some of the East Wing debris to the MAGA crowd.

Paving the way for more corrupt dealings, Trump then pardoned Changpeng Zhao, founder of the crypto exchange Binance, who confessed to money-laundering violations that allowed terrorists to move money on the platform. Binance has a business dealing with the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial.

Trump wrapped up the week by calling off trade talks with Canada in a snit over an ad that Ontario is running in the US. That ad features Republican icon Ronald Reagan inveighing against tariffs. Those aren’t words that the self-proclaimed “Mr Tariff Man” wants anybody to hear.

The president is now off to Asia, where he is scheduled to meet with China leader Xi Jingping. What could possibly go wrong? Stay tuned.

What a crowd! The Pentagon has unveiled its roster of right-wing media who signed Pete Hegseth’s pledge to be good boys and girls and not report anything that may embarrass the department.

Pillow guy Mike Lindell made the cut. LindellTV is part of the Pentagon’s “next generation press corps.”

Easton Martin, commentator for LindellTV, admitted in an Oct. 23 blog that the site is nothing more than a White House propaganda organ.

“While media outlets love to attack LindellTV for supporting President Trump and questioning election narratives, many of those same papers and networks are backed by millions in foreign dollars,” he wrote.

Pointing out that LindellTV isn’t funded by foreign interests, Martin wrote the outlet doesn’t pretend to be centrists as some large, publicly funded media outlets do.

Pete can count on LindellTV.

Bailing out Argentina?… How does Trump’s “America First” policy mesh with extending a $20B lifeline to Argentina. US cattle ranchers and farmers are infuriated with “Argentina First.”

Egomaniacal Trump must have expanded his rule to include the entire globe. He’s started by helping out countryies with names beginning with the letter “A.”

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antiqua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Austria and Azerbaijan are next in line for Donald’s attention.