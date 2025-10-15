Vested forms a strategic partnership with Fintel Connect, a growth marketing platform built for the financial industry. The partnership will focus on driving growth for banks and financial brands through affiliate marketing. Vested says that on average, affiliate marketing drives up to 40 percent of financial brands’ net new accounts, making it one of the most impactful growth channels available. By providing Vested clients with Fintel Connect’s network of over 5,000 finance-focused affiliates, influencers and media partners, the collaboration will let financial institutions expand their reach, improve ROI and acquire high-quality customers through targeted, compliant and data-driven affiliate programs. “Through our partnership with Fintel Connect, we’re giving clients access to a purpose-built affiliate platform for financial services,” said Vested group CEO Binna Kim. “Together, we’re helping banks, fintechs and other financial institutions scale their acquisition engines while maintaining brand safety, compliance, and integrity.”

WPP launches WPP Open Pro, a new edition of its AI marketing platform WPP Open, which will provide a range of integrated, AI-powered delivery models. The new offering is meant to expand the company’s reach while giving existing clients an efficient way to leverage WPP’s platform and tools. It will build on WPP Open by packaging three connected functional areas into a simple interface that gives marketing teams—from established enterprises and WPP clients to emerging businesses—options to let them plan with AI-powered strategy, create content at scale, and publish content directly to major ad platforms. “We’re adding WPP Open Pro to our offer, a powerful new edition that puts our AI advantage directly into the hands of a much wider array of brands and businesses,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP. “This is about transforming how marketing is delivered, expanding our total addressable market, and giving more brands the tools they need to lead in the AI era.”

MikeWorldWide is hosting a webinar on Nov. 3 at 12:30 p.m. designed to help senior communicators navigate the opportunities of AI. The Platform Fluency Initiative Webinar will take attendees through the principles of when, how and why to integrate AI across the communications function. The session will feature Carreen Winters (president of reputation), Megan Hueter (EVP of digital innovation), and Sal Della Monica (EVP of integration and marketing), along with Marc Lavallee, emerging technology and AI strategist and former head of R&D for the New York Times. They’ll address how communicators can evolve their AI use, taking it from just increasing efficiency to achieving true effectiveness.