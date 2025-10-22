Lisa Foley

The Brand House Collective, a portfolio of home and family brands that includes Kirkland's Home and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s Bed Bath & Beyond Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Overstock, appoints Lisa Foley as CMO. Foley previously served as VP, head of marketing and ecommerce at Kirkland’s, which was rebranded as The Brand House earlier this year. She was most recently VP of marketing at online boutique Pink Lily, and has also served as senior director, brand marketing at Crate & Barrel. At Brand House, Foley is responsible for advancing the company’s omnichannel marketing strategy, customer engagement and brand performance across all its brands. “She brings strategic vision and operational focus to every part of the marketing discipline—connecting insights, messaging and execution to strengthen brand relevance and drive profitable growth,” said The Brand House CEO Amy Sullivan.

Jim Wunderman

California Forever, a real estate development corporation, names Bay Area Council president and CEO Jim Wunderman head of public affairs. Before coming on board at the Bay Area Council in 2004, Wunderman was SVP, external affairs at Providian Financial Corporation. He also served as chief of staff to former San Francisco mayor Frank M. Jordan. “He’s been a tireless advocate for expanding opportunity, revitalizing manufacturing, and ensuring that Northern California continues to lead the world in innovation," said California Forever founder and CEO Jan Sramek. California Forever has purchased over 50,000 acres of farmland in southeastern Solano County in hopes of building a new walkable city with up to 400,000 residents there. Investors in the project include Reid Hoffman, Laurene Powell Jobs and the California investment firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Jordan Saxemard

Sol de Janeiro, a beauty brand that is part of the L’Occitane Group, brings on Jordan Saxemard as global chief marketing & digital officer. Saxemard was most recently CMO at audio equipment manufacturer Sonos. Before that, he was president for the Americas and EMEA at Dyson, and VP of marketing for Coty’s luxury division. At Sol de Janeiro, Saxemard is responsible for leading global brand and product marketing, communications, digital and consumer engagement strategy. “Jordan brings a rare mix of analytical rigor, creative vision and global experience," said Sol de Janeiro CEO and co-founder Heela Yang. “He has proven throughout his career that he can grow brands that are both emotionally resonant and commercially powerful.”