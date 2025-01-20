Kassie Canter

Kassie Canter, a media and entertainment PR veteran, died October 24 in New York. She was 67.

Launching her career at the legendary Robinson Lerer & Montgomery strategic communications shop, Canter went on to serve as executive VP-communications at Viacom Music and Entertainment.

In the interim, she worked as senior VP-communications at NBC and chief communications officer at Oxygen Media. At Oxygen, she helped develop the PR strategy connected to its $925M sale to NBCUniversal in 2007.

Following completion of that deal, Canter was an independent PR consultant, handling clients such as Lifetime, AMC Networks, Nickelodeon and The Weather Channel.

A “celebration of life” service for Canter was held October 27 at Riverside Memorial Chapel.

Donations in her name should go to the West Side Campaign Against Hunger.