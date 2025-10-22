Brunswick Group handles Banijay Group as the content and gambling company acquires a majority stake in Tipico Group, the German sports betting outfit.

France’s Banijay, which produces TV shows such as Big Brother and Master Chef, is taking the investment position that was held by CVC Capital Partners in a deal valued at $5.4B.

Combining Banijay's gambling unit with Tipico creates the fourth largest sports betting and gaming company in Europe and the leader of sports betting in Continental Europe. CVC will retain a minority stake in the new entity.

François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group, called the deal “transformative” for his company that is a consolidator in the field of entertainment.

“Tipico is in line with our DNA: strong leader in two important markets, fully regulated, product focused, highly profitable, providing us—in the sports betting business—with the reach, the scale and the diversification that already make the strength of our content business,” Riahi said.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of next year.

Brunswick Group’s Hugues Boëton, Nicolas Grange and Rana Bada repping Banijay.