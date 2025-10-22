Rachel Spielman

Ruder Finn promotes Rachel Spielman to chief strategy & change officer, North America, a newly established role. Spielman has most recently led Ruder Finn’s US marketing team, overseeing culture, reputation and external engagement. She also founded and led the agency’s first corporate practice, driving its expansion and influence across sectors. Earlier in her career, Spielman was a producer at CNN. In her new post, she will lead initiatives to strengthen Ruder Finn’s strategic growth, foster deeper integration across practices, and help guide the agency’s innovation agenda. “Rachel has long been a force in shaping Ruder Finn’s culture and position in the marketplace and her leadership will help us continue to shape the future on our own terms,” said Ruder Finn chief innovation officer Michael Schubert.

Mary Ruth Raphael

McNeely Brockman Public Relations names Mary Ruth Raphael a partner in the firm. Raphael, previously an SVP, is MBPR’s fourth partner, joining Kelly Brockman and Mark McNeely, who worked at MP&F Strategic Communications until setting up MBPR in 2018, and Leigh Lindsey who was named an MBPR partner in 2023. Raphael previously spent 23 years at MP&F, leading national and regional communications campaigns and supporting the management and growth of the agency. “Mary Ruth shares our commitment to creating a positive culture for our team and delivering top-notch results for the organizations that trust us to tell their stories,” said Brockman.

Arielle La Piano

LIMELIGHT, which works with professional services, legal services, technology and B2B companies, appoints Arielle LaPiano as SVP to lead its law firm practice and launch its leadership development and training practice. LaPiano was previously managing director of communications and corporate affairs at multinational law firm Paul Hastings, which has more than 1,000 lawyers across 24 offices. She has also served as CCO at cryptocurrency platform Earnity. LaPiano’s hire is also intended to help the agency capture growing demand from law firms navigating AI integration, evolving client expectations and a communications skills gap. “Her ability to translate expertise into influence makes her uniquely qualified to help law firms elevate their communications, strengthen leadership, and thrive amid industry transformation," said LIMELIGHT CCO and founding partner Erin Harrison

Meredith Stein

Windjammer Capital, a private equity investment firm, brings on Meredith Stein as head of investor relations. Stein was most recently director, investor relations and capital formation at Flexpoint Ford. She has also held senior posts at Cross Ocean Partners and Avenue Capital Group. In her new role, she will lead Windjammer’s investor relations strategy, fundraising initiatives, and limited partner engagement. “Meredith’s addition strengthens our investor engagement and supports the firm’s ongoing growth,” said Windjammer managing principal Jeff Miehe. The firm has also added Evan Klebe and Beth Lesniak to its investment team as managing director and principal, respectively.