The Illinois Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Tourism has awarded MMGY Global its worldwide PR, social media and trade representative account.

The five-year contract calls for MMGY to position Illinois as premier travel destination across international markets.

Catie Sheehan, deputy director of the state’s tourism office, is confident of MMGY’s ability to share Illinois’ story with the world.

“MMGY Global’s impressive reputation, international portfolio and deep understanding of our destination demonstrate the kind of long-term partnership we value,” she explained.

She expects MMGY will help Illinois reach new markets and strengthen its position among travelers who already appreciate what the state has to offer.

Julie Freeman, MMGY’s executive VP-PR, Americas, said Illinois has a compelling story to tell. "From the energy of Chicago to the historical significance of Springfield to the authentic Americana along Route 66, this state offers experiences that resonate with travelers across generations and geographies,” she said.

MMGY's recently opened Chicago office, which is headed by VP-PR Natalie Boscia, will handle the work.

The Kansas City-based firm has its PR hub in New York and MMGY is a top travel PR firm as ranked by O'Dwyer's.