ICR Inc. handled Terrestrial Energy’s SPAC deal, which has the Charlotte-based developer of small modular nuclear plants trading on the NASDAQ as of October 28.

Terrestrial raised $292M following completion of its business combination with HCM II Acquisition Corp.

The NASDQ listing is “public market validation of the urgent need today for transformative nuclear energy supply capable for meeting rapidly growing and changing energy demand,” according to Simon Irish, Terrestrial’s CEO.

He called Terrestrial’s small and modular nuclear plant and technology the “energy solutions the world desperately needs to meet the enormous energy demands from secular industrial innovation cycles happening today in other sectors.”

Terrestrial has partnerships with Westinghouse, Siemens, Ameresco, Energy Solutions, US Dept. of Energy, Texas A&M and the US national labs at Oakridge (TN), Argonne (IL) and Idaho Falls.

ICR continues as Terrestrial’s IR and strategic communications counsel. The firm has Marc Silverberg, Cory Ziskind, Tom Cook and Thomas Parks working the account.