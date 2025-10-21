Lauderhill, which is located in Florida’s Broward County, wants a firm to run a public information and community outreach campaign for its $65M Go Bond program.
Lauderhill Needs Outreach for Bond Program
Wed., Oct. 29, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
