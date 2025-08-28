Jonathan Halvorson

Jonathan Halvorson, who has been global SVP, consumer experience & digital commerce at food and beverage company Mondelez since 2017, is set to come on board as CMO at Kenvue (formerly the Consumer Healthcare division of Johnson & Johnson) as it faces a Texas lawsuit about alleged links between its Tylenol product and autism.

The appointment will be made official in the next few days, according to the Wall Street Journal.

At Mondelez, Halvorson led areas including media, digital, production and consumer data strategy. He was credited with helping the company make inroads into ecommerce and move advertising onto such platforms as Amazon.

Before coming to Mondelez, Halvorson served as director of global video strategy at Twitter (now X), and he has held senior posts at General Motors, Starcom MediaVest Group and Omnicom Media Group.

In his new post, he will lead Kenvue’s marketing and branding.

Texas attorney Ken Paxton has charged Kenvue with what he says is deceptive advertising over claims that Tylenol is safe to use during pregnancy.

Kenvue’s stock value has declined by more than a third over the past three months.