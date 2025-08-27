Brett Horton

Brett Horton, who was chief of staff to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, has joined the American Hotel & Lodging Assn. as its chief advocacy officer, a new position.

When Horton joins AHLA on December 1, he will be responsible for the trade group’s political engagement efforts and government affairs strategy at the federal, state and local levels.

Horton spent 15 years on the staff of the Louisiana Republican, starting off as counsel in 2010 and rising to the COS post in 2015 for the Congressman’s Whip and Leader positions.

AHLA's priorities include protecting hotels from "onerous" workplace rules, highlighting hoteliers' community engagement; leading on sustainability, diversity and safety; and recruiting a larger workforce and promoting career opportunities.

The organization, which is led by Rosanna Maietta, has more than 1,000 corporate members with 3.2M rooms that contribute to the $600B annual economic impact that the lodging business has on the US economy.

Membership includes Hyatt, Loews, Marriott, Disney, Hilton, Wyndham, Choice, Red Roof, and Motel 6.