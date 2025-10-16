Padilla launches Padilla GEO 3D, a service that aims to improve generative AI search results for brands and organizations. The service will focus on shaping strategy and building authority for brands through strategic public relations, with earned and owned content ensuring brand relevance, and social channels reinforcing signals for AI-generated responses. Its three-dimensional approach centers around prioritization, content creation and optimized use of spokespeople. By combining these levers, Padilla GEO 3D can position companies to appear more frequently and more favorably in AI-generated answers. “A significant portion of search is now being done using large language models, and the techniques used for search engine marketing and search engine optimization are inadequate in a GenAI world,” said Padilla president Matt Kucharski. “Padilla GEO 3D helps brands show up – and show up accurately – in this new environment.”

Bader Rutter, a Milwaukee-based B2B marketing agency, unveils the Chef Advisory Network, an initiative designed to bring the voice of the kitchen into food manufacturing boardrooms. The network was developed in partnership with the Southern Smoke Foundation, which provides emergency relief and mental health services to food and beverage professionals. It offers food companies direct access to chefs, operators and foodservice professionals who are influencing menu trends, sustainability practices and consumer tastes across the country. Through facilitated conversations, roundtables and ongoing research, it will inform product development, innovation pipelines, and category strategies for food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers. “Partnering with a marketing agency like Bader Rutter, with a deep understanding of the food ecosystem that spans agriculture to foodservice, is exactly the kind of collaboration that helps us broaden our impact.” said Southern Smoke Foundation founder Chris Shepherd.

Dilenschneider Group founder and principal Robert Dilenschneider’s new book, Respect: How to Change the World One Interaction at a Time, was released on Oct. 28 by Wiley. Its main point is that meaningful change begins with self-respect. When we treat others with consideration, even in disagreement, Dileschneider writes, we help strengthen the communities and institutions that bind us together. Respectcontains insights and personal stories from such leaders as former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi; Frances Hesselbein, who was the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA; and Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling. Their contributions make the case that respect is not just an ideal, but a daily practice that shapes strong organizations and resilient lives.

Ian McCaleb

Blue Highway Advisory and Blue Highway Global, firms that were founded by former Mercury Public Affairs managing director Ian McCaleb in 2022, unveil a rebrand, including a new web site. Both units specialize in the areas of litigation and crisis, creators’ rights, and Open Source-derived intelligence. The rebrand follows an extensive period of daily market research, means- and message-testing, self-reflection and assurance, as well as the addition of several key staffers. “Our range of expertise is ever-expanding, and there isn’t a continent on this planet where we can’t be of real, additive assistance,” McCaleb said in a blog post on the new site.