Jen Filleti

Racepoint Global promotes Jen Filleti to SVP. Filleti, who has been with the agency since 2009, will continue to lead client strategy, deepen client-agency relationships, and bolster Racepoint’s offerings, including expanded influencer marketing services, in her new role. She has led award winning campaigns and high-profile engagements for the agency with such major global clients as Extreme Networks, Semtech, ARM and Panasonic Connect. Filleti also plays a key role in Racepoint’s new business strategy, leading to multiple client wins including new AI businesses. “Jen's promotion reflects her remarkable contributions over many years, and her deep alignment with Racepoint’s values of authenticity and a growth mindset,” said Racepoint CEO Bill Davies. “Her strategic acumen and client-centric leadership help shape our agency and drive real business outcomes for our clients.”

Ro Vega

Seattle Sounders FC, the city’s MLS club and Seattle Reign FC, its NWSL team, bring on Ro Vega as CMO. Vega was most recently head of marketing for Ventura TV OS at streaming and internet platform The Trade Desk. He was previously VP of brand marketing and partnership at apparel company Wolf & Shepherd and director, global brand strategy at Beats by Dr. Dre. Vega has led efforts for such events as the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games and NBA All-Star Weekend. In his new post, he will be charged with leading all aspects of marketing and creative storytelling for the organization. “His creativity, strategic acumen and track record of building culturally resonant campaigns will elevate both clubs as we engage fans in Seattle and around the world during this historic moment for our sport,” said president of business operations Hugh Weber.

Julie Van Ullen

iSpot, a cross-platform TV ad measurement company, appoints Julie Van Ullen as president and CRO. Van Ullen will oversee marketing, sales and customer success, driving media partnerships and business development, and leading client-focused data science teams. She comes to iSpot, from Rakuten Rewards, where she was CRO, scaling strategic partnerships with brands, agencies, and platforms as well as overseeing the rollout of new advertising solutions and the integration of advanced measurement and data capabilities. “Julie is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of building high-growth teams and fostering trusted relationships with customers across the media and advertising ecosystem,” said iSPot CEO and founder Sean Muller.