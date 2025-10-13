JPR Group is named agency of record for Kimmel Architecture (formerly Kimmel-Bogrette Architecture + Site). The agency has been tasked with helping the company build a national presence in the senior living marketplace. Over the past three decades, Kimmel Architecture has completed hundreds of projects across the country for mission-driven clients in senior living, higher education, healthcare, municipal, and cultural sectors. Fairfield, NJ-based JPR Group, a certified Women’s Business Enterprise, develops and implements strategic communications campaigns across sectors including senior living, nonprofit, grocery retail, education, law and more. Its founder and principal, Jeanine Ruda Genauer, was recently honored with an inaugural Commercial Excellence Award as part of the McKnight’s Women of Distinction program.

RG2 Communications, which is based in New York and London, comes on board as agency of record for Pollini at Ladbroke Hall, an Italian restaurant that is part of the 43,000 sq.-ft. Edwardian landmark, which presents live music, contemporary art, dance and gastronomy. The agency will lead integrated PR and communications for Pollini and Ladbroke Hall, highlighting their shared mission to bring together culinary and artistic excellence. The scope of work will include managing media relations, activating brand partnerships and driving awareness through high-impact media campaigns. “We have built a home where gastronomy, art, and culture live in dialogue, and we are delighted to partner with RG2 Communications as we enter this exciting new chapter," said Pollini and Ladbroke Hall founder Loïc Le Gaillard.

M&C Communications is engaged as public relations agency of record for Hope for Stomach Cancer, a national non-profit whose mission is to provide support, resources, and awareness to those affected by stomach cancer. M&C will work with advocates participating in the organization’s Empowering Voices Speakers Bureau to refine their storytelling, strengthen their on-camera confidence, and develop strong relationships with media outlets. The agency will also provide media outreach and storytelling support for upcoming advocacy and community engagement events across the country, and support Hope for Stomach Cancer’s promotion of its Nutrition Guide for Stomach Cancer: A Practical Nutrition Resource for Patients and Caregivers. “Our partnership with M&C Communications represents a powerful step forward in amplifying patient voices and driving awareness for one of the world’s deadliest cancers,” said Aki Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer founder and executive director of Hope for Stomach Cancer Aki Smith.