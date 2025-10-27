Olly Johnston

Supreme Group names Olly Johnston EVP, platform growth & transformation. Johnston joins Supreme Group from Inizio Evoke, where he led its customer experience and omnichannel business. Before joining Inizio Evoke, in 2019, Johnston held senior roles at agencies including MRM/McCann and Brownstein Group. At Supreme Group, he will be charged with guiding initiatives to enhance client access to the platform’s collective expertise, strengthen its market position, and unlock new ways for agencies to deliver value and impact. “Olly brings a deep understanding of client challenges and a talent for turning insight into opportunity,” said Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly. “He will play a key role in how Supreme Group continues to evolve.”

Matt Herman

SeatGeek, a ticket search engine and marketplace hires Matt Herman as CMO. Herman joins the company from Wayfair, where he served as head of search, recommendations and marketing technology. He was previously a consultant at Bain & Company. In his new role, Herman will oversee SeatGeek’s marketing organization, guiding brand strategy, growth marketing, and communications. “Matt’s experience sits right where modern marketing is headed—at the crossroads of personalization and data-driven growth,” said SeatGeek CEO and co-founder Jack Groetzinger. SeatGeek has also promoted Sarah Kettler, who has been with the company since 2015, to EVP of marketing & communications, reporting directly to Herman.

Colette LaForce

The U.S. Green Building Council, the leading authority on green building and the global developer of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building program, brings on Colette LaForce as CMO. LaForce was most recently interim marketing chief for clean fuels pioneer Infinium and satellite software provider Antaris. She is also former CMO of semiconductor provider AMD, Dell Services, energy advisory firm ICF and global standards nonprofit NSF International. At USGBC, LaForce will lead the organization’s global marketing and communications efforts. The organization has also hired Nancy Nee as SVP of product management. “Their expertise in developing world-class product offerings and go-to-market strategies will be invaluable as we continue to expand the reach of our green building solutions and our mission to transform the built environment,” said USGBC and Green Business

Jordan Bitterman

MiQ, a programmatic media company that operates from 21 offices across North America, Europe, APAC and Latin America, appoints Jordan Bitterman as global chief marketing officer. Prior to joining the company in January to help lead the launch of MiQ Sigma, its AI-powered advertising technology, Bitterman led marketing at digital advertising platform TripleLift and the Weather Channel. He has also served as chief strategy officer at Mindshare. “His vision and leadership were instrumental in the global launch of Sigma, and his ability to connect our teams, clients, and partners around a shared purpose has set a new standard for what marketing can achieve at MiQ,” said MiQ co-CEO for the US Erin Madorsky. “We’re thrilled to have him lead our marketing organization.”