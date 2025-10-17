CorpBridge Advisors, a firm specializing in corporate reputation, financial transactions, geopolitical issues and cross-border market entry into the US, is launched by Robert Christie, a former Brunswick Group partner and VP, international media relations at Alibaba Group, and Russ Rubino, who has held senior positions at Nasdaq and the Intercontinental Exchange/NYSE. CorpBridge’s services also include guiding companies through financial transactions, including initial public offerings. The firm’s team of advisors has experience at such organizations as PepsiCo, Web3 Foundation, 3M, Mars Incorporated, Reuters, Fortune, Dow Jones and major government agencies in the US, Asia and Europe. "Our advisors understand the internal dynamics and needs of corporations as we've all navigated high-stakes situations in our former in-house positions and have worked in large consulting firms," said Bob Christie. "Essentially, our firm is solving the problem we always wanted to solve and that's offering quality, senior-level counsel informed by significant sector experience at a fair, reasonable fee."

Golin celebrates 30 years in Miami.

Golin marks its 30th anniversary in Miami with an Oct. 23 gathering that also celebrated the agency’s Miami operations settling into a new location in the heart of Coral Gables. The agency says that the investment in a new office location underscores its long-standing dedication to the area and its continued commitment to serving clients across the Southeast. With facilities designed to enhance collaboration and productivity, the new space in meant to ensure that employees have the resources needed to serve clients throughout South Florida and beyond. It works with clients across Golin's full range of capabilities including consumer, corporate, creative, digital, healthcare, media and planning & analytics, along with specialized expertise in crisis and issues management, inclusive communications, sustainability, government affairs and employee communications. “The new space will allow us to better serve our clients while providing our team with an inspiring environment that matches the energy of the South Florida market,” said Golin Southeast Regions managing director Ian Abrams.

The Notability Company, an agency focused on helping brands and nonprofits receive recognition on Wikipedia, launched at the recent PRSA annual ICON Conference in Washington, DC. For organizations without a Wikipedia presence, the firm leads targeted media outreach to establish notability. For those with an existing page, the firm supports strategic growth by securing the types of sources that allow a fuller, more accurate story to be told. The Notability Company was founded by Molly LeCronier (founder of Anomolly Consulting) and Bill Beutler (founder of Beutler Ink). LeCronier is known for her expertise in brand storytelling and earned media, while Beutler has two decades of experience in helping organizations effectively navigate Wikipedia’s nuances. “Wikipedia isn’t just a reference site. It’s one of the most powerful credibility platforms in the world,” said LeCronier. “Most PR teams treat it reactively; we treat it strategically, putting it at the core of how our clients are recognized and remembered.”