Ed Reilly

Ed Reilly plans to step down as chairman/CEO of DGA Group during the first half of next year. He will take the non-executive chairman post.

As part of the transition, DGA has named Prem Kumar, who heads the Middle East & North Africa practice, president.

Reilly founded DGA in 2020 and was responsible for the acquisition of Albright Stonebridge Group and Interel Group. It has 300 staffers.

Earlier, the Marine Corps veteran served as global CEO of FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit, founded Westhill Partners, and held the vice chairman post at BSMG Worldwide (now Weber Shandwick).

Kumar joined Albright Stonebridge in 2015 after working on the National Security Council at the White House, and State Department.

He began his career at Morgan Stanley.