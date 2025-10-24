Haggie Partners is working the $7B takeover of the specialty insurer Convex by Canada’s Onex private equity fund and American International Group.

Onex will own a 63 percent stake in Convex and AIG will control 35 percent.

The deal continues Convex’s relationship with Onex and begins a new era with AIG.

“This transaction positions us better than ever to service our clients and brokers and take advantage of the future market opportunities,” said Convex co-founder and CEO Paul Brand.

Peter Zaffino, AIG chief, called Convex “ a top performing global specialty company that we believe will drive incremental earnings growth for AIG.”

The transaction is expected to close during the first-half of 2026.

London’s Haggie Partners has partner Peter Rigby and account director Olivia Thomson working the deal.