The Portland (ME) Housing Authority seeks a firm to highlight its programs, milestones and successes.
Portland Housing Authority Needs PR
Fri., Oct. 31, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Atlanta Water District Turns on PR Faucet
Thu., Oct. 30, 2025
|•
Lauderhill Needs Outreach for Bond Program
Wed., Oct. 29, 2025
|•
Nova Scotia Moves to Plug Tourism Gaps
Tue., Oct. 28, 2025
|•
Detroit Desires PR to Aid Housing-Insecure People
Mon., Oct. 27, 2025
|•
Visit Mississippi Seeks Marketing Partner
Fri., Oct. 24, 2025