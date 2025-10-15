Saw him coming… Thomas Jefferson believed the Constitution gave the president too much power, and warned about a president refusing to leave office after losing a re-election bid.

“He will pretend false votes, foul play, hold possession of the reins of government, be supported by the states voting for him,” Jefferson wrote in a letter to James Madison.

He feared the rise of an American Caesar who would thwart the will of the American people. Jefferson’s solution: limit the presidency to a single term.

Jefferson’s quote is part of The Atlantic’s November issue that is dedicated to the American Revolution, which editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg says is “one of the most important events in the history of the planet, and its ideals continue to symbolize hope and freedom for humankind.”

The magazine is published ahead of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US, which will be celebrated next year.

It is a must-read as the “Spirit of '76” faces enormous pressure by King Donald.

Thanks, Pete. Pentagon reporters do not need approval to take a picture of the National Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in “their personal capacity,” according to the rules set out by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Reporters also don’t need Team Hegseth’s blessing for photographing, filming or recording an official event in the Pentagon briefing room.

They do need the okay for filming officials standing or walking in a corridor as part of an interview package.

In Hegseth’s Pentagon, the press has no greater access than any member of the public.

Access to DOD officials and the building itself, “is a privilege extended by the government and not a constitutionally protected right,” say the guidelines.

As a former talking head on Fox News, one would think that Hegseth understands that the public has the right to know what is happening in the Pentagon. Reporters are representatives of the people.

Tone it down… Kirkland and Ellis lawyers are receiving communications training to cut the level of snootiness at the world’s biggest law firm by revenues.

Its staffers are known for a hard-nosed negotiating style in which they fail to give an inch to the other side.They also give no explanation for rejecting recommendations made by negotiating partners, by using the stock phrase: “We respectfully decline.”

K&E is ripe for a PR makeover.