California’s Alameda County seeks a firm to conduct outreach, education and engagement activities to promote healthy housing and lead safety.
Alameda Co. Seeks to Boost Awareness of Lead Poisoning
Mon., Nov. 3, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
San Leandro Dangles Branding Work
Tue., Nov. 4, 2025
|•
Portland Housing Authority Needs PR
Fri., Oct. 31, 2025
|•
Atlanta Water District Turns on PR Faucet
Thu., Oct. 30, 2025
|•
Lauderhill Needs Outreach for Bond Program
Wed., Oct. 29, 2025
|•
Nova Scotia Moves to Plug Tourism Gaps
Tue., Oct. 28, 2025