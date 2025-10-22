Frank Sommerfield

Sommerfield Communications, a corporate, financial and crisis shop that was acquired by Allison Worldwide in early 2021, re-launches as an independently owned firm. Initial clients of the re-launched agency are in the professional services, private investment and global nonprofit sectors. In addition to Sommerfield founder Frank Sommerfield, the firm’s leadership team includes managing directors Alan Ampolsk, a longstanding Sommerfield principal and former Allison EVP; Ed Fanselow, who was an VP at Allison; and Anthony Rossello, a filmmaker and creative director who has produced short-form documentaries, branded content, and narrative storytelling for mission-driven organizations. “We’re extremely excited to be working with leading organizations to develop, refine and amplify a leadership voice that influences perception and action in ways that advance their most important reputational and business objectives,” said Sommerfield.

D S Simon Media launches a broadcast media tour designed to enhance Generative Engine Optimization and help brands increase their visibility and authority across leading AI-powered search platforms. The AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour provides such earned media content as broadcast interviews, online placements, video and supporting materials, directly connecting brands to the questions people are asking in AI search queries. It also gives clients a competitive analysis of how their brand ranks across 11 major LLMs. “Reaching millions of people through broadcast media remains as valuable as ever,” said D S Simon Media CEO Doug Simon. “What’s new is that, for the first time, GEO can be fully integrated into a media tour, helping our clients strengthen brand awareness and authority across both traditional and AI-driven discovery channels.”

The Public Relations Society of America’s ICON 2025 Conference brought together close to 2,100 communications professionals and students in Washington, DC from Oct. 28 to 30 for an event that celebrated storytelling and leadership as well as looking at the evolving ethical landscape of artificial intelligence. Headlining the conference was actress, producer and New York Times best-selling author Lauren Grahan, who talked about how courage and creativity drive meaningful connection. The conference also featured an address from HR association SHRM chief brand and marketing Tina Beaty. ICON 2025 marked the debut of an updated version of PRSA’s guide, “Promise & Pitfalls: The Ethical Use of AI for Public Relations Practitioners.” Originally released in 2023, the enhanced edition builds upon PRSA’s Code of Ethics to provide expanded frameworks and case studies addressing transparency, bias mitigation and human oversight in generative AI. Next year’s ICON Conference will take place at the Orlando World-Center Marriott from Oct. 18-20, 2026.