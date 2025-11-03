Colleen Ryan

Howden Group has named Colleen Ryan chief communications & marketing office for its US unit.

London-based Howden ranks as Europe’s No. 1 insurance broker.

Ryan is to drive Howden’s brand and build its reputation in the US. She reports to Mike Parrish, Howden US CEO, and will work closely with Brigitte Trafford, chief corporate affairs officer.

With more than two decades of professional experience, Ryan worked as managing director, communications & marketing at Melissa French Gates’ Pivotal Ventures philanthropic arm; VP-global communications & brand at the International Rescue Committee, and director, global corporate communications & PA marketing at Dell.

“As we build our new retail business, having someone of Colleen’s calibre to help us tell our story and bring attention to our fresh and exciting brand is crucial in ensuring we reach new audiences in the US,” said Parrish.