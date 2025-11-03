Carlos Andrés Ariza

LLYC names Carlos Andrés Ariza as managing director of US integrated marketing. Ariza joins LLYC from Gravity Global, where he was SVP, director integrated media. He has shaped integrated campaigns for brands such as Nvidia, Intuit, Ford, Honda Powersports, LEGO and Dole Foods. At LLYC, Ariza will lead the agency’s digital marketing unit, advancing its capabilities in omnichannel media, MarTech, AI, and digital innovation. “As brands increasingly demand precision, performance, and accountability, his role will be key to advancing our data-driven marketing strategy, leveraging AI to enable smarter decisions, accelerate results, and design integrated campaigns that not only lead the market but also generate measurable business impact for our clients,” said LLYC partner and digital marketing global managing director Luis Manuel Núñez.

Thomas Stern

Avenue Z has promoted Thomas Stern to chief revenue officer, a newly created role. Stern has served as SVP, client solutions at the firm since June 2023, leading integrated strategies across fintech, healthcare and private capital. Before joining Avenue Z, he was head of sales at tech company Alethea and VP of sales at NewsWhip. In his new role, Stern will oversee revenue strategy and growth across the firm’s performance marketing, PR and AI optimization practices. The promotion comes on the heels of Avenue Z’s New York office expansion. "Thomas has been a force multiplier for our business, elevating client success and directly accelerating our pipeline," said Avenue Z CEO Jeffrey Herzog. "As CRO, he’ll scale that momentum across every channel we touch."

Marissa Carlson

IRIS Software Group, a software provider of accountancy, payroll, HR and education solutions, appoints Marissa Carlson as CMO, effective Nov. 10. Carlson most recently served as CMO at healthcare collaboration platform TigerConnect, where she led go-to-market planning and strategic brand repositioning. She was previously CMO at medical imaging management company Intelerad. “She has a proven track record of deeply understanding customer needs, positioning solutions that deliver real value to customers, and building world-class marketing teams that drive results,” said IRIS Software Group CEO Jason Dies.

Clay McMurray

Benchmark Mortgage, a Dallas-based mortgage lender and broker based in Dallas, brings on Clay McMurray as chief marketing officer. McMurray previously served as VP of marketing at ValuTrac Software. He has also served as chief marketing and brand officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. At Benchmark Mortgage, McMurray will work to grow the company’s national brand, targeting both homeowners and mortgage originators. He will also support its national events. “Clay delivers a forward-thinking approach plus a deep understanding of how trust, technology and brand integrity drive long-term growth,” said Benchmark Mortgage founder and CEO Stewart Hunter.