Merlot Marketing is named agency of record for Nichiha USA, a manufacturer of building material solutions. Merlot will work with the company to drive key public relations and communications efforts. It will engage national commercial media through strategies including digitally integrated news releases, award submissions, tradeshow support and targeted outreach to increase brand awareness and industry engagement within the product category. Nichiha's architectural wall panels, made from durable fiber cement, provide the look and feel of wood, stone, brick or concrete, with less upkeep costs "Intimate knowledge of our industry and their savvy approach to media engagement make Merlot Marketing the ideal storyteller for our brand," said Nichiha USA director of marketing Maria Fernandez.

Sally Beauty, the consumer retail division of parent company Sally Beauty Holdings, appoints Creative Media Marketing as its public relations agency of record. CMM will lead the retailer's communications strategy, including events, partnerships, media relations and PR-led campaign planning. The efforts will be part of Sally Beauty’s continuing Sally Ignited brand refresh, which is being executed through community building, expertise through education, a curated product assortment and accessibility to meet beauty shoppers where they are. “As Sally Beauty enters this next stage, we're excited to partner with Creative Media Marketing to bring our brand story to life in new and meaningful ways," said Sally Beauty CMO Chris Kobus.

Doner comes on board as agency of record for Rush Street Gaming, which operates Rivers Casino locations in Pittsburgh; Philadelphia; Des Plaines, IL; Portsmouth, VA; and Schenectady, NY. The partnership will focus on local-market engagement, while maintaining a cohesive brand identity across properties. Doner will apply its full suite of capabilities—from brand strategy, to high-volume content production—to deliver consistent, insight-driven and culturally relevant content that connects to each property’s target audiences. “We’re excited to partner with Doner and tap into their strategic acumen, creative sensibilities, and their unique approach to production,” said Rush Street Gaming COO Cliff Ehrlich.