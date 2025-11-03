Ken Buraker

Curley Company, a strategic communications and reputation management agency, names Ken Buraker executive creative director. Buraker previously served as SVP, executive creative director at Ketchum and creative director, VP at Porter Novelli. More recently, he has been chief creative officer at experience agency Urban Emu and founded consulting business Phoenix & Fable. At Curley, he will advance the agency’s AI-driven approach to creative storytelling and influence and lead its creative vision, reporting to agency president KayAnn Schoeneman. “Ken brings a rare combination of creative excellence, digital fluency, and policy understanding,” said Schoeneman. “His leadership strengthens Curley’s ability to deliver influence in the AI era, where design and storytelling increasingly shape trust.”

Aaron Radelet

Acrisure, a global fintech company, hires Aaron Radelet as chief corporate affairs officer, a newly created role. Radelet was previously CCO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, and before that he held the CCO post for eight years at Hilton. He has also led communications initiatives at Sprint Nextel, AOL Time Warner and MicroStrategy. In his role at Acrisure, Radelet will oversee the company’s corporate brand and reputation strategy, including communications, public affairs, corporate citizenship and events. “Aaron is a highly respected expert in building and promoting global brands, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as Acrisure’s success becomes increasingly recognized worldwide,” said Acrisure president, business development John Tuttle.

Lucy Zarlengo

Panorama Education, an education technology business, appoints Lucy Zarlengo as CMO. Zarlengo most recently served as CMO at software development companies Employ and Bonterra. She has also held senior marketing roles at Dell and Dun & Bradstreet. In her new post, Zarlengo will oversee Panorama’s marketing strategy, making clear the connection between the company’s technology, its purpose and its role in supporting student success. “Lucy’s expertise in driving growth and connecting purpose with performance makes her an incredible addition to Panorama,” said Panorama Education CEO and co-founder Aaron Feuer. “Her leadership will sharpen our go-to-market strategy and fuel the next stage of Panorama’s growth.”