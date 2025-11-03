Jason Miner

FGS Global partner Jason Miner has joined TLG strategic communications (The Levinson Group) and stakeholder engagement shop as a managing partner.

He’s been with FGS and its predecessor firms Finsbury Glover Hering and Glover Park Group since 2005.

Previously, he was research director for the Democratic National Committee.

During his PR career, Miner has worked with clients in the technology, AI, climate, energy, sports & entertainment, food & agriculture and higher education sectors.

At TLG, Miner will counsel clients on financial communications, litigation & trial support, and crisis preparedness & response.

TLG founder CEO Molly Levinson praised Miner’s invaluable perspective and decades of experience and leadership. “As clients seek practical, relevant, strategic advice in moments that matter, they depend on Jason,” she said.

KKR owns FGS Global.