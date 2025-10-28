Teneo represents Metsera, the New York City biotech focused on weight-control products, which is subject to a bidding war between heavyweights Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.

Metsera announced on Nov. 4 that it received a revised $86.20 bid from Novo that is worth about $10B.

That tops the $70 per-share bid ($8.1B) that is already accepted from Pfizer. Metsera informed Pfizer it considers Novo's offer a “superior company proposal,” which gives Pfizer two days to up the ante.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a conference call that Nova's bid is “illusory” because it violates antitrust law and there is a high risk it will never be consummated.

Novo (maker of Ozempic & Wegovy) ranks behind Eli Lilly (Mounjaro & Zepbound) in the weight-loss drug derby. Pfizer is eager to break into the field via the takeover of Metsera.

Teneo’s TJ White (a veteran of Sloane & Co and Sard Verbinnen) handles the Metsera business in his post as senior managing director in the transactions & strategic situations practice.