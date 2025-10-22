Gregory FCA is marking its 35th anniversary with a comprehensive rebrand. Now operating simply as Gregory, the new brand reflects the firm’s integration of recent acquisitions and leadership in AI-enabled human communications. Gregory, which recently won the PRSA Silver Anvil Award for Best AI Integration, employs 130 professionals across its offices in New York, Philadelphia, Boston and London. Its investments in AI-powered platforms have resulted in the Gregory Influence Engine, an AI search optimization platform for financial services firms; CrisisCalm: a real-time AI-driven tool for managing crises; media-monitoring platform Lumina; and WriteRelease, a generative AI press release tool. “We’ve evolved from a traditional PR agency into a fully integrated communications partner, blending creative, digital and AI-driven capabilities,” said Gregory founder and CEO Greg Matusky.

Madden Media, a Tucson-based agency specializing in destination marketing, and Denver-based Karsh Hagan team up to form a new agency that will offer a suite of services including brand strategy, creative development, media planning, public relations and performance analytics. The two agencies will operate under their current names for now, with a primary focus on internal cohesiveness, and there are no planned staffing or executive changes. Karsh Hagan will continue to operate from its Denver headquarters, which will serve as a collaboration hub as the teams integrate nationwide over the next year. “Through our due diligence, we recognized that the Madden team shares not only our vision for delivering purpose and results-driven creative campaigns, but they share our commitment to clients and to ethical business practices,” said Karsh Hagan co-CEO

Jasper, an AI content automation platform, launches Jasper Grid, an interface that allows marketing teams to create and orchestrate content across a range of channels, audiences and regions. Jasper Grid, which will be available to customers in Q1 2026, will work in tandem with the company’s Jasper IQ and Jasper Studio to power Content Pipelines, a unified no-code system where AI agents can act within structured workflows. Among the features of the new interface are true 1:1 personalization at scale, accelerated product content creation and faster go-to-market with regional relevance, as well as the ability to scale SEO, GEO and AEO strategies. “Content Pipelines, powered by the new Jasper Grid, bring the structure and intelligence needed not only to deliver more content, but to deliver better content,” said Jasper CEO Timothy Young.