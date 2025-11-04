Bernice Glenn Kissinger

Ballard Partners has hired Bernice Glenn Kissinger, who has focused on military and national security issues across the Indo-Pacific region, as partner and head of its new Honolulu office.

During her career, she has expanded tech collaboration and strategy between the governments and defense contractors in the US, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Her clients have included the US Depts. of Defense and Commerce, Korea Government Administration & Home Affairs, Nippon Motorola, International Security Council of Japan, and Kentucky, where she fostered the growth of Toyota in the state.

Brian Ballard said Glenn Kissinger’s "unparalleled experience and expertise in defense contracting and national security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, will be an invaluable asset to our clients and our firm.”