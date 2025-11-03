Damion Potter

Damion Potter, who chaired Burson’s global PA group until last April, has joined H/Advisors as executive chairman of PA in London.

He will work with Neil Bennett (H/Advisors global co-CEO) and John Rowland H/Advisors Cicero CEO) to drive growth and represent the shop at the highest levels of business and politics.

Most recently, Potter was running LTD advisory and was VP-global head of policy & government engagement at Haleon.

Potter has extensive experience working for the UK government.

For the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, he established the COP26 delivery department, which worked to ensure a safe and inclusive climate change conference.

He also served as ambassador to Panama, deputy representative at the British Office in Taipei and director of trade and investment in Moscow.

H/Advisors, which is owned by Havas, plans to capitalize on Potter’s international savvy to better serve its cross-border clients.