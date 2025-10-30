Highland Park, an affluent community of 30K people 23 miles north of Chicago, wants proposals to promote its Ravina entertainment district.

The site is the home of the Ravinia Festival—a world-class summer venue for the performing arts that draws more than 500,000 attendees over an 87-night season from May until late September.

According to the RFP, Ravina is known as the North Shore’s “go-to” hot spot on Thursday nights due to its immensely popular Food Truck Thursdays.

Each week between June and September more than a dozen food trucks line up on Dean Avenue to cater to a dining culture that brings families and people of all ages out to enjoy everything from standard kid-friendly fare to the more out-of-the-box fusion and gourmet creations.

Local restaurants sell adult beverages, while family-friendly crafts and activities in Jens Jensen Park round out the fun for everyone.

Highland Park residents have easy access to Ravina via the Metra commuter rail line.

The RFP calls for a firm to raise public awareness of the Ravina entertainment district via creation of a local and regional integrated marketing campaign.

The budget is set at $90K for an effort beginning Jan. 1 and running through 2028.

Proposals, which are due Nov. 13, go to Highland Park’s e-procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).