Zareen Fidlon

PAN appoints Zareen Fidlon as head of AI innovation, expanding her current role as SVP of integrated marketing. Before joining PAN in 2022, Fidlon was managing director at CSTMR Fintech Marketing & Design. In her new role, she will lead the agency’s AI services, council and workflow integrations. Fidlon’s promotion follows the launch of PAN’s AI Optimization service line, which will focus on helping B2B brands understand how they show up across AI platforms. “Zareen has continually shaped our approach to AI in integrated marketing, and this expanded role reflects her impact in bringing smarter, faster and more measurable solutions to our clients," said PAN chief of integrated marketing & strategy Megan Kessler.

Ariel Moses

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications hires Ariel Moses as an SVP on its lifestyle team. Moses joins the firm from Rogers & Cowan PMK, where she led a bicoastal consumer and marketing team as an SVP. She has served as a VP at both LaFORCE and DKC. Her past client roster includes The James Hotels, STK/The ONE Group, Fairmont, Brookfield Place, Jack Daniel’s, The Plaza Hotel and L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. In her new post, Moses will be a part of ABMC’s senior leadership team and oversee such clients as Inspire Brands (Arby’s, Jimmy John’s, Baskin, Sonic & more), Dave & Buster’s and Lands’ End. She will also work to bring in new business. “We’ve known Ariel for years and have watched her craft nuanced, culture-driven campaigns across leading lifestyle and hospitality brands,” said ABMC owner Alison Brod. “Her ability to immerse herself in the heartbeat of culture is exactly what defines ABMC, and exactly what we need.”

Kara Frank

Stratacomm names Kara Frank SVP and has appointed her to the firm’s executive leadership team. Frank has been with the agency since 2019, most recently serving as VP. Her expertise includes program management, marketing and advertising strategy, creative development and campaign measurement. In her new post, she will continue working to drive organic growth for the agency and navigate partnerships with external agencies. “Kara’s growth mindset, adaptability and commitment to our values make her a powerful force in shaping Stratacomm’s future,” said Stratacomm managing partner Bill Buff. “She has a remarkable ability to anticipate client needs, build lasting relationships and lead teams with clarity and purpose.”

(L-R) Alyssa Jewell, Olivia Leese

Nickerson promotes Alyssa Jewell to associate director, PR & communications, and Olivia Leese to associate director, design & brand. Jewell joined Nickerson in 2023 as senior manager of PR and communications. She was previously an executive producer at NBC10 Boston. In her new role, Jewell will expand her leadership throughout Nickerson’s PR and communications efforts within the built environment, property technology, retail, nonprofit and senior living industries. “Alyssa’s transition from broadcast journalism to strategic communications has been seamless, and her ability to craft compelling narratives while maintaining strong media relationships has been invaluable to our team and our client partners,” said Nickerson director, PR & communications Shannon Mulaire. Leese joined the Nickerson Creative Services team in 2023 as lead graphic designer. With experience across branding, print, digital, web, and social media, she has worked in sectors including real estate, retail, restaurants, nonprofits, technology, and electrical services.