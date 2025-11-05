Grant Toups

Hotwire Global appoints Burson global chief digital & intelligence officer Grant Toups as global CEO, effective in January.

At Burson, Toups led a network of social and digital media, paid and performance media, and data/intelligence professionals across more than 40 countries. He developed ways to measure the financial impact of reputation, conceptualized technologies to expand monitoring capabilities, reimagined crisis preparedness, and modernized the agency’s measurement and predictive capabilities.

Toups was previously Hill & Knowlton’s first global chief technology officer, building global centers of excellence across seven cities and introducing data-driven tools for risk prediction, reputation measurement and performance insight, in addition to shaping WPP’s PR-segment AI strategy.

“He brings the perfect blend of strategic vision, deep sector expertise, and operational leadership to accelerate Hotwire and ROI·DNA’s growth,” said Ian Ball, CEO of The Enero Group, which owns Hotwire Global. “His appointment marks an exciting next chapter for the business.”

Earlier this year, Hotwire introduced search discovery platform Hotwire Spark and agentic AI account intelligence platform, Hotwire Ignite.