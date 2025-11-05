Demar Anderson

Bader Rutter, which works with clients in the agriculture, food, beverage and pet care sectors, appoints Demar Anderson as CMO. Anderson previously served as EVP, marketing and business development at Current Global. She has also held senior marketing posts as Allison, Gatesman and Ketchum. In her new post, reporting to CEO David Jordan and based in Chicago, Anderson will work to amplify how the agency brings ideas to market—building programs that create demand, ignite category conversation and measure what moves revenue. “She’ll connect our creative, data and industry insight so clients see faster traction, smarter investment, and outsized returns from the work,” said Jordan.

Michael Moschella

Acceleration Community of Companies, a network of media, marketing and communications agencies, appoints Michael Moschella to lead its new insights division, ACC Intelligence, which brings together data science, marketing research and AI innovation across the network. Moschella most recently oversaw DKC Analytics, the market research and analytics arm of DKC, which joined the ACC network in September 2024. In his new position, he will continue to lead DKC Analytics. “Mike has been instrumental in shaping how ACC turns data and insights into actionable intelligence,” said ACC president Monica Chun. “The launch of ACC Intelligence marks the next leap in that mission.”

Osman Dervish

Luminate, a London-based specialist communications consultancy that work on projects across the development, infrastructure and energy sectors, hires Osman Dervish as director – head of development. Dervish joins Luminate from Cratus, where he advised clients including The Berkeley Group, Hill, Vistry, Rockwell and Tide. He previously worked at the House of Commons and continues to serve as a councillor for the London Borough of Havering. At Luminate, Dervish will lead and expand its development offer, supporting clients across the residential, commercial, tourism, logistics and data center sectors. “His extensive experience, network, political understanding and track-record successfully advising clients will be a huge asset to our team,” said Luminate managing director Ally Kennedy.

Alison Graab

The Alpine Group, a DC-based bipartisan, bicameral consulting firm, promotes Alison Graab to principal from SVP. Graab joined Alpine Group in 2022 from the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, where she served as clerk and staff director for the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies. As a principal at Alpine, she will work to help shape the firm’s strategic direction and future growth, helping guide its long-term vision and impact across the policy landscape while advising clients and driving policy change. “Alison is one of the most highly regarded lobbyists in her industry, and her leadership is instrumental in guiding both behind the scenes as well as leading coalitions on the national stage,” said The Alpine CEO and managing partner Keenan Austin Reed.