FleishmanHillard is named official strategic communications consultancy for the Bay Area Host Committee, a nonprofit that works with local teams, civic leaders and businesses to bring world-class sporting events to the San Francisco Bay Area, which be hosting both the Super Bowl and World Cup in 2026. FleishmanHillard will serve as the communications division of BAHC, overseeing all facets of communications including strategy, sponsorship communications, executive communications, media relations, and issues management. As part of the collaboration, FH chief business development & brand officer Mitch Germann will serve as head of communications for BAHC and FH president & CEO J.J. Carter will join the BAHC advisory board. “For a moment that big, we need a global communications firm with experience navigating the biggest moments on the biggest stages. FleishmanHillard’s unparalleled experience and proven leadership make them the perfect partner for this historic journey,” said BAHC president & CEO Zaileen Janmohamed.

Kite Hill is named official PR partner for the Artist and the Machine summit, which till take place Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. The agency will provide comprehensive event promotion, media outreach and onsite press management for the event. Artist and the Machine brings together a diverse group of industry executives, artists and innovators to explore how AI is redefining the creative process and human imagination. It will feature immersive experiences, live showcases, and interactive installations that highlight how AI is transforming the creative landscape. “We’re cultivating a creative-first, cross-disciplinary dialogue about AI that moves beyond fear and efficiency toward human connection and imagination,” said Artist and the Machine founder Dani Van de Sande.

Alliance Connection, a Detroit-based agency that specializes in all-inclusive resorts, travel and hospitality, is named PR agency of record for Elite Island Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts in Antigua, Barbados and Panama. The agency will amplify Elite Island Resorts' storytelling through a multichannel approach that blends next-generation PR, strategic brand partnerships, and influencer activations across earned, owned and social platforms. Elite Island Resorts properties combine local culture with immersive experiences, placing an emphasis on community support. “Alliance Connection's transformative approach to storytelling and PR gives us a powerful platform to meet the modern traveler where they are, through meaningful, experience-driven narratives that resonate," said Elite Island Resort chief commercial officer Kari Tarnowski.