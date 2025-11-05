Cecelia Prewett

Actum has hired Cecelia Prewett, who was president of DC Public Affairs at SKDK during a nearly 13-year run, as senior managing director in its Washington office.

She’s a strategic communications pro, specializing in high-stakes issues management, crisis PR, litigation and brand reputation.

Prewett founded and grew SKDK’s litigation, regulation and investigation practice that combines legal strategy with narrative influence.

Prior to SKDK, Prewett served as PA director at the Federal Trade Commission, VP-strategic communications at American Assn. for Justice, media relations director for AARP and communications director for Illinois Congressman and potential Democratic presidential nominee Rahm Emanuel.

Prewett becomes a member of Actum’s corporate and board advisory group which includes former California Democratic Senator Laphonza Butler, e-Bay chief communications & brand officer Dan Tarman, Norfolk Southern chief legal & corporate affairs head Nabanita Chaterjee, NAACP Legal & Educational Fund digital strategist Olamide Noah, and communications advisor to Rev. Al Sharpton Rachel Noerdlinger.

Actum has more than 125 staffers working in Sacramento, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, London and Paris.