(L-R) PKPR's Helena Dea Bala and Alyssa Cuevas

PKPR, a New York-based boutique public relations agency that specializes in mission-driven clients across arts, culture, tech and lifestyle, launches a book publicity division focused on nonfiction authors. Headed by PKPR partner Helena Dea Bala, the new division offers publicity services designed to drive book sales, elevate author profiles and establish thought leadership. Its team brings extensive experience collaborating closely with in-house publicity teams at publishing houses. Dea Bala is joined by Alyssa Cuevas, who came to PKPR earlier this year from Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, PKPR has worked with such institutions as The Moth, the French Embassy’s Albertine Bookshop, Writers Guild Awards, and Brooklyn Public Library, as well as nonfiction authors including Bernard-Henri Lévy and Jeff Speck. "Books have always been central to PKPR's DNA, and after years of building literary institutions from the ground up, we saw the opportunity to apply that experience directly to nonfiction authors," said PKPR founding partner Patrick Kowalczyk.

Palantir Technologies and Stagwell form a partnership to create an AI-driven platform for marketers. The new platform pairs Palantir's Foundry operating system with Stagwell agency Code and Theory's software and The Marketing Cloud's proprietary data sources and solutions. Clients will have access to a central hub for marketing that enables such use cases as audience alignment optimization and campaign management. The platform’s reliance on AI is intended to let large companies access and append their marketing data to create agents that will then implement complex marketing processes. "We expect to drive this into a significant business over the coming years as part of The Marketing Cloud," said Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

The Conference Board is presenting a Nov. 18-19 event that will look at the priorities, challenges and opportunities facing AI decision-makers today. The AI Leadership Summit, at the Brooklyn Marriott, features such leaders as Xerox CEO Steve Bandrowczak, Nasdaq EVP & chief financial officer Sarah Youngwood and Honeywell SVP, chief digital technology officer Sheila Jordan. They will discuss such topics as measuring ROI and unlocking business value, leading AI at scale, building the data and governance infrastructure to support growth, navigating global regulatory divergence and rethinking workforce strategy. To RSVP, contact The Conference Board’s media team.