Franz Paasche, who was most recently EVP for public affairs and communications at Columbia University, will join Verizon as EVP, corporate affairs, effective Nov. 10.

At Columbia, Paasche, who earned his JD from Columbia University School of Law, led communications, government relations and community engagement at a critical time for the university.

Before coming to Columbia, he was chief corporate affairs officer at PayPal, leading communications, public affairs, reputation management and social impact.

Paasche has also been head of external relations for North America at McKinsey & Company, senior partner at FleishmanHillard, managing director of Clark & Weinstock, general counsel of Market Data Corporation and litigator at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind and Garrison.

In his new role, Paasche will oversee several other Verizon leaders whose teams are becoming part of the company’s corporate affairs function: EVP, chief communications Stacy Sharpe; SVP, chief responsible business officer Donna Epps; and SVP, public policy and government affairs Kathy Grillo.