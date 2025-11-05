Andrew Springate

Horizon Family Brands, which includes Horizon Organic and Wallaby Organic yogurt, hires Andrew Springate as CMO. Springate comes to Horizon from Keurig Dr Pepper, where he served as CMO, overseeing brand strategy and marketing activation for more than 125 brands. He has also served on the board of directors and as vice chair of the American Beverage Association. In his new position, Springate will lead marketing, innovation, consumer insights & analytics, and research & development for Horizon and will partner with the sales team to drive accelerated brand growth. "His deep and proven experience building strong brands and creating highly engaged and focused teams positions him to be a fantastic and high-impact leader at Horizon Family Brands," said Horizon Family Brands CEO Tyler Holm.

Lisa Marie Ferrell

Wake Tech, a Raleigh, NC community college that serves over 70000 adults annually, brings on Lisa Marie Ferrell, who previously led North America communications at Lenovo, as VP of communications and marketing. Ferrell was most recently chief communications officer at North Carolina State University. She has also served as CMO for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At Wake Tech, Ferrell will lead and shape the college's integrated communications and marketing strategy. "Lisa Marie is an accomplished and experienced communications and marketing professional and brings extensive experience to this role from both higher education and corporate settings. She also has very strong connections to the Wake County community,” said Wake Tech president Scott Ralls.

(L-R) Martin Coomber, Tom Howells, Meg Farquhar

Golin brings on executive creative director Meg Farquhar in Chicago, and EVPs of strategy Tom Howells (Western Region) and Martin Coomber (New York). Farquhar, who will lead a 20-person creative team in Chicago working with clients including Ferrara, Grubhub, McDonald’s, Verizon, and Walmart, has served as lead creative for Schaff, ECD for DDB, and chief creative officer for Ogilvy Canada. Howells, who will work with clients including Actian, Ferrero, Sanrio and recent additions Arm, Ltd. and Nissin, previously served as head of strategy at United Entertainment Group and VP, strategy and planning at Edelman. Coomber, who will focus on organically growing current client accounts and emphasizing new business and creative outputs, was previously head of strategy as VCCP. "These three leaders have track records we couldn't ignore—award-winning creative, strategic work for global brands, and a history of building teams that deliver,” said Golin North America co-president Dawn Langeland.