The New York Financial Writers’ Association awards its 2025 Impact Award for Distinguished Financial Journalism to STAT News for "Denied by AI," a four-part series reported by Casey Ross and Bob Herman. The series exposed how AI algorithms have been used by such insurers as UnitedHealth Group companies to override decisions by physicians, slashing medical care for many patients while boosting insurers’ profits. The Impact Award is unique in financial journalism in that it focuses on the impact of a body of work, irrespective of when the story or stories were published. Past recipients of the award include reporters at ProPublica, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, BuzzFeed News, and the Financial Times. STAT, this year’s winner, reports on health, life science, medicine and biotech news and has two million monthly unique visitors. Founded in 1938, the NYFWA supports excellence in financial journalism by offering panels on timely industry topics, networking events, scholarships to journalism students, and awards for outstanding work.

(W)right On Communications president and founder Julie Wright receives the 2025 Andy Mace Award for Outstanding Contribution in Public Relations by the San Diego Press Club. The award, which was presented at the Club’s 52nd Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards, celebrates a PR professional whose career exemplifies fairness, integrity and the effective communication of truth to the public. Wright began her career as a journalist before founding (W)right On Communications in Vancouver, B.C., in 1998 and later expanding to San Diego, Los Angeles and Seattle. In her acceptance remarks, Wright encouraged communicators to “keep telling stories that only humans can tell, telling them with empathy, with integrity, an ethical compass and, most important, with heart.”

Ghidotti, a Little Rock-based public relations and content marketing agency, earned five international honors at the 2025 Public Relations Global Network Best Practice Awards. The awards, which were presented at PRGN’s biannual conference in Nairobi, Kenya, recognize exceptional work from PRGN’s more than 50 member agencies across six continents. Ghidotti’s awards included a Gold Award in crisis and issues management for its work with the Arkansas Bar Association. “Each of these campaigns represents meaningful work, whether helping organizations navigate critical moments, elevate public awareness or strengthen community connections,” said Ghidotti Communications CEO Natalie Ghidotti.