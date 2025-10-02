Tony D’Angelo has experienced leadership from every side of communications: corporate, agency, nonprofit, academia, and PRSA. Now as Department Chair at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, he’s shaping the next generation of communicators. In this episode of Taking the Lead, he shares lessons on trust, collaboration, and developing true leaders, not just top performers.

Here are excerpts from the full video interview:

Who are the three leaders, either inside or outside the PR industry, that you think are the most inspiring, and why?

That’s always tough. I’ve learned as much about leadership by watching others as by doing it myself.

First, Betsy Plank. She was a force: tiny, redheaded, unstoppable. She founded PRSSA, helped bridge academia and the profession, and became PRSA’s first female president in 1973. She outworked everyone and walked straight through the barriers in front of her.

Second, John Paluszek, another past PRSA president and early champion of corporate social responsibility. John was writing about CSR before most people even used the term. He’s to CSR what Warren Buffett is to value investing.

Third, Richard Laubenstein, my former president at Carrier. He wasn’t a communicator by trade but understood people deeply. He built trust by asking questions, listening, and empowering his teams. Once you had his trust, he challenged you to be your best. He showed me that collaboration and inclusion drive performance far more than authority.

You’ve now taught leaders from Gen X, through Millennials, through Gen Z. How do they lead differently? How can those with those three gens in their workplace lead most effectively?

Very carefully. While each generation has its tendencies, I’m wary of stereotypes. Complaints about “the next generation” go back to Plato’s Republic.

Good leaders go beyond labels and learn what motivates individuals. It takes time, but it’s essential. Vince Lombardi captured this best: he didn’t treat everyone the same — he treated everyone as individuals. He knew who to push, who to praise, and who to coach. That approach still works.

Syracuse U has closed its diversity and inclusion office, replacing it with a ‘People and Culture’ unit. How has this changed the university’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion?

I see it as a change in name, not in commitment. At one level, I’m saddened by the relabeling, as it reflects today’s political climate, but sometimes you have to deal with the reality you have, not the one you wish for.

At Newhouse, our office shifted from “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility” to “Community, Culture and Engagement.” The mission and leadership stayed the same. What matters most is intent and effectiveness. If the work continues and the impact remains, the name matters less.

I’ve been public about my view that the PR industry promotes executives from management to leadership because they’re great at PR, comms, digital, biz dev and growing client budgets, without always taking into account the specific leadership skills required to lead effectively. What’s your take on that?

I couldn’t agree more, and it’s not unique to PR. It’s like taking a master chef and making her the restaurant manager, or asking a violinist to conduct the orchestra. They’re related, but they’re not the same skill set.

We need to “pay for performance, but promote for potential.” Leadership demands a distinct set of abilities: self-awareness, empathy, communication, and those must be taught and coached.

Without that preparation, organizations suffer, teams disengage, and even the leader becomes frustrated. There’s no shame in being a brilliant practitioner. But leading others requires a completely different mindset.

What’s something about Tony D’Angelo that we wouldn’t know from your Linkedin Profile?

Well, first, I’m fully aware that I look like a cross between Eddie Munster and a game show host. I’m very buttoned-down by nature. I was corporate then, and I’m corporate now.

I’m also an Eagle Scout, and one of our design classes once created typefaces inspired by their professors. Mine is called Industrious, which fits me perfectly.

But what people probably don’t know is that I have a very easily activated funny bone. Once I start laughing, I can’t stop. My friends even try to get me going until I cry laughing. I’ve learned to use that side of me as an advantage. Once, a student came to me stressed about finding creative campaign ideas. I looked at her seriously and said, “Drugs. Just drugs.” She burst out laughing, and the tension broke immediately. Then we could have a real conversation.

Humor, when used right, can be a powerful way to connect and lead.

