Gina Miller

The Dallas Mavericks bring on Gina Miller as chief communications officer, a newly created role. Miller most recently served as VP of broadcasting, media and communications for MLS soccer teams FC Dallas and North Texas SC, as well as the National Soccer Hall of Fame and Toyota Stadium. During her tenure, she secured FC Dallas’ first paid local TV broadcast package, expanded the club’s over-the-air footprint by launching its first-ever broadcast affiliate network across Texas, and consulted on Dallas’ successful bid to serve as a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026. In her new role, Miller will oversee corporate communications, basketball communications and broadcasting. “Gina is an industry powerhouse, highly respected for her strategic leadership in North Texas and beyond,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts.

Jamey Lundblad

Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that advances arts advocacy, names Jamey Lundblad as CMO, effective Nov. 12. Lundblad was most recently managing director of Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre Company. Before that, he spent 11 years as deputy commissioner for marketing and development at Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, overseeing advertising, media relations, and digital outreach for cultural grants, public art programs and citywide campaigns. In his new role, Lundblad will lead AFTA’s marketing and communications strategy to strengthen its brand, drive growth, and champion the arts as essential to communities nationwide. “Jamey brings clear vision and the ability to bring people together around a shared purpose,” said Americans for the Arts CEO Erin Harkey.

Karen Beyer

Ambac Financial Group, an insurance holding company, names Karen Beyer managing director, head of investor relations. Beyer joins Ambac from Chubb, where she was SVP, head of investor relations. Before that, she was a senior equity analyst and co-portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors. Based in New York, Beyer will report to Ambac EVP, treasurer and CFO David Trick. “She brings a wealth of experience from her diverse background and a proven track record in leading successful investor relations strategies that drive value and strengthen stakeholder confidence,” Trick said.