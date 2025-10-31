Philippe Krakowsky

Interpublic posted a 5.1 percent drop in Q3 net revenues to $2.5B as CEO Philippe Krakowsky reports the final financial results of the publicly traded company.

Organically, IPG suffered a 2.9 percent drop in revenues as it heads for a merger into Omnicom.

The specialized communications services group (Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, Current Global and IPG DXTRA Health) reported a 6.8 percent plunge in Q3 revenues to $600M. Segment EBITA dropped to 24.2 percent to $59.4M.

In the US, the SC&E operation posted a 10.7 percent dip in Q3 revenues to $413M. It was up 2.7 percent internationally.

On a nine-month basis, the communications group was down 2.7 percent to $1.8B. EBITA dipped 14.8 percent to $150M.

Team Krakowsky took a Q3 $129.5M severance and termination charge to cover the firing of about 800 workers. The nine-month charge tallied $450.8M.

IPG shareholders will own a 39.4 percent stake in the bulked-up Omnicom.