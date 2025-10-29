Ruder Finn launches rf.StoryLab, a creative incubator that merges generative AI tools with human-powered creative vision. The new platform, which incorporates elements of Ruder Finn’s three AI Catalyst Engines (rf.TechLab, rf.Studio53 and rf.Digital), will be co-led by Zach Russo, head of rf.Studio53, and Tejas Totade, head of AI and CTO at Ruder Finn. Its offerings including synthetic media across audio, video and design; digital twins; scalable content generation for precision targeting; and custom GPTs. “In an era defined by rapid advancements in AI technologies and platforms, rf.StoryLab is dedicated to leveraging the latest in generative models, natural language processing, and synthetic media to engineer emotionally resonant, brand-aligned narratives at scale, and pioneer what’s next in AI-powered creative,” said Totade.

Do It On, a Lisbon, Portugal-based marketing and communication agency, joins INT. Agencies, an international collective of independent full-service agencies with a presence across five continents. Do It On’s entry strengthens INT. Agencies’ presence on the Iberian Peninsula and opens opportunities for brands seeking local expertise with a global perspective. Founded in 2017, Do It On provides services that include digital marketing, public relations, events and training. “Joining INT. Agencies is a statement of the quality of the work we’ve delivered and the strategic vision that drives us forward. It’s also an opportunity to share knowledge and create synergies with other independent agencies who, like us, believe in transforming business through communication,” said Do It On founder Fernando Batista.

The Public Relations Society of America releases “AI Prompting 101: A ‘Start Here’ Guide for Professional Communicators,” a resource offering practical, structured guidance to help communications pros integrate generative AI tools into their daily work. The guide offers a clear, accessible starting point for practitioners looking to incorporate generative AI into day-to-day work. It includes prompts across core areas of practice, including message development, strategic planning, media relations, crisis communications, executive and internal communications, social media and digital engagement. Each prompt is designed to help users define context, establish the AI assistant’s role and guide the process toward clear, actionable outputs. “This guide is designed to help professionals move from experimenting with AI to gaining confidence, working smarter and using AI to propel us into the next era of communications,” said Ray Day, 2025 PRSA chair, Stagwell vice chair and Allison Worldwide executive chair.